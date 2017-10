SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed higher on Thursday after reversing earlier falls on worries over a weak Spanish bond auction and dashed hopes of additional U.S stimulus, rebounding at a key support level.

Gains were led by automobile shares. Hyundai Motor rose 4.1 percent while Kia Motors gained 3.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.5 percent to close at 2,028.77 points.