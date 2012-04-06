FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge down; Samsung dips after record Q1 profit estimate
April 6, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares edge down; Samsung dips after record Q1 profit estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with risk appetite dashed over resurfacing worries in the euro zone amid rising Spanish borrowing costs.

Early declines were led by brokerages, with Daewoo Securities falling 1.6 percent and Samsung Securities shedding 1.1 percent.

Samsung Electronics traded 0.6 percent lower with investors showing a muted reaction to its record 5.8 trillion won ($5.15 billion) first-quarter profit estimate announced before the opening bell.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.17 percent at 2,024.40 points as of 0005 GMT.

$1 = 1127.2750 Korean won Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

