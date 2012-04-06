Seoul shares flat even as Samsung posts record profit

* Samsung estimates Q1 op profit at 5.8 trln won, reaction muted * Eyes on earnings, China data due next week * Ssangyong up 15 pct on Lotte bid interest * STX up 4.7 pct on reports of $9.8 bln deal in Libya By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were flat on Friday with Samsung Electronics' hotly-anticipated earnings estimate providing little support for subsidiaries, as investors waited for a slew of corporate earnings and economic data out of China. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.16 percent at 2,025.51 points as of 0315 GMT. "Next week's data from China will be the key measuring stick on how confidence will hold up. China's cut growth rate forecasts was the most notable source of drag on the index last month, and investors will want to see how the numbers compare," said Yoon So-jung, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. China's National Bureau of Statistics will release the country's first-quarter GDP growth and inflation figures next week. Samsung Electronics announced record quarterly profit estimates of $5.15 billion driven by booming smartphone and tablet sales. Samsung shares were down around 1 percent as earnings optimism had long been priced into shares with a string of recent record-highs. But Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major parts supplier to Samsung Electronics, saw its shares advance 3.1 percent after easing back from a near 11-month high set earlier in the session, backed by strong demand forecasts for smartphone components on Samsung Electronics' booming sales. Crude oil and petrochemical counters outperformed with SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, gaining 2.2 percent while LG Chem rose 3.3 percent. Retailers rallied with Hyundai Department Store up 3.1 percent and Lotte Shipping climbing 3.5 percent on expectations of a recovery in sluggish sales. "Retail shares were one of the worst-hit decliners in the stock market late last year, perhaps oversold in some investors' view. Despite weak January sales figures, signs of improvement in February and March has bred hopes that consumption may be turning around," Lee Sang-koo, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Ssangyong Engineering & Construction spiked up by the daily limit of 15 percent after local media said that a member of the Lotte Group conglomerate was mulling a takeover of the firm. STX Corp saw its shares soar 4.7 percent after local media reports said it had signed an MOU for an estimated 11 trillion won ($9.8 billion) construction deal with the Libyan government as part of its efforts to rebuild the country after months of civil war. ($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won) (Editing by Jeremy Laurence)