Seoul shares seen weaker; eyes on data, earnings
April 8, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares seen weaker; eyes on data, earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen lower on
Monday over renewed worries about a sluggish U.S. recovery after
weaker-than-expected jobs data, but the prospects of further
easing and data due out from China may keep investors on the
sidelines and prevent large sell-offs.	
    "The weak U.S. data has revived hopes that the Fed could
again consider additional easing measures, and investors are
also looking forward to similar action from China with it
expected to post a trade deficit this week," said Gwak Jung-bo,
an analyst at Samsung Securities.	
    U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent and Treasuries
prices rallied after U.S. payrolls grew by 120,000 in March, far
below the expected gain of 203,000 jobs. 	
    China's National Bureau of Statistics releases the country's
March trade balance this week, which is expected to stay in the
red, as well as quarterly inflation and GDP growth data.	
    The U.S. earnings season will also kick off this week with
bellwether firm Alcoa due to release its first-quarter
results on Tuesday.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
up 0.01 percent to close at 2,029.03 points on Friday for a
weekly gain of 0.74 percent.	
    	
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT--------------------	
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                1,398.08     -0.06%    -0.880    	
USD/JPY                   81.45     -0.09%    -0.070    	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.047         --     0.000    	
SPOT GOLD             $1,643.64      0.82%    13.420    	
US CRUDE                $102.29     -0.99%    -1.020    	
DOW JONES              13060.14     -0.11%    -14.61    	
ASIA ADRS               127.27      0.32%      0.41    	
----------------------------------------------------------------
Disappointing March jobs report sends futures lower 	
>Prices surge on weak March US jobs growth          	
>Dollar falls after US jobs data disappoint         	
>Oil rises as US data, supply fears fuel rebound    
               	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SAMSUNG C&T ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION **	
    	
Qatar's Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC) has
signed two agreements with Samsung C&T Engineering and
Construction Co, a subsidiary of Samsung Group
, to build bridges, highways and electricity
plants. 	
	
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **	
    	
A U.S. appeals court on Friday showed few signs that it was
prepared to support a request by Apple Inc to block
immediately the sale of some Samsung Electronics 
smartphones and tablets. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

