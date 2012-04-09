S.Korea KOSPI slides to 1-mth closing low on U.S data

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell more than 1.5 percent on Monday to a one-month closing low after a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs figures placed investors even further on the defensive ahead of a slew of economic data from China and U.S. corporate earnings.

Builders underperformed, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction falling 4.5 percent while Samsung Engineering tumbled 4.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 1.57 percent to close at 1,997.08 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)