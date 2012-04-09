FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea KOSPI slides to 1-mth closing low on U.S data
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea KOSPI slides to 1-mth closing low on U.S data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell more than 1.5 percent on Monday to a one-month closing low after a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs figures placed investors even further on the defensive ahead of a slew of economic data from China and U.S. corporate earnings.

Builders underperformed, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction falling 4.5 percent while Samsung Engineering tumbled 4.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 1.57 percent to close at 1,997.08 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.