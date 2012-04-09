Seoul shares seen recovering but options expiry to weigh

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised for a modest rebound on Tuesday after tumbling to a one-month closing low in the prior session, but gains are seen capped on selling pressure ahead of futures options expiry on Thursday. "Disappointment from the weak U.S. jobs data has been priced in and looks to be short-lived as it does not seem to indicate the start of a downward trend. How much the market recovers depends on technical factors, such as how the basis spread holds up ahead of expiring futures options," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Rhoo said the market would likely remain in a state of correction for the rest of the week, but sturdy support was seen at the 1,970-1,980 point level. Investors will be keeping a close eye on China's trade balance due out on Tuesday, as well as quarterly growth data set to be released later on in the week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell to a one-month closing low on Monday, down 1.57 percent at 1,997.08 points. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,382.20 -1.14% -15.880 USD/JPY 81.55 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.047 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,641.69 0.06% 1.060 US CRUDE $102.31 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 12929.59 -1.00% -130.55 ASIA ADRS 125.55 -1.35% -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P end lower for four days; jobs data a worry >Yields drop to 4-week low on weak jobs report >Euro up in thin trade, jobs data fan QE3 talk >Oil falls on Iran talks, weak U.S. jobs data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **GS HOME SHOPPING INC ** GS Home Shopping Inc said on Monday that it would buy a 20 percent stake in unlisted China Home Shopping Group for $40 million. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)