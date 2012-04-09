FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen recovering but options expiry to weigh
April 9, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares seen recovering but options expiry to weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised for a
modest rebound on Tuesday after tumbling to a one-month closing
low in the prior session, but gains are seen capped on selling
pressure ahead of futures options expiry on Thursday.	
    "Disappointment from the weak U.S. jobs data has been priced
in and looks to be short-lived as it does not seem to indicate
the start of a downward trend. How much the market recovers
depends on technical factors, such as how the basis spread holds
up ahead of expiring futures options," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an
analyst at Hyundai Securities.	
    Rhoo said the market would likely remain in a state of
correction for the rest of the week, but sturdy support was seen
at the 1,970-1,980 point level.	
    Investors will be keeping a close eye on China's trade
balance due out on Tuesday, as well as quarterly growth data set
to be released later on in the week.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
to a one-month closing low on Monday, down 1.57 percent at
1,997.08 points.	
    	
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT----------------	
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    	
S&P 500                 1,382.20   -1.14%    -15.880    	
USD/JPY                 81.55      0.01%     0.010    	
10-YR US TSY YLD   2.047        --      0.000    	
SPOT GOLD               $1,641.69  0.06%     1.060    	
US CRUDE                $102.31    -0.15%    -0.150    	
DOW JONES               12929.59   -1.00%    -130.55    	
ASIA ADRS              125.55     -1.35%    -1.72    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
>Dow, S&P end lower for four days; jobs data a worry 	
>Yields drop to 4-week low on weak jobs report      	
>Euro up in thin trade, jobs data fan QE3 talk      	
>Oil falls on Iran talks, weak U.S. jobs data       	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**GS HOME SHOPPING INC **	
	
GS Home Shopping Inc said on Monday that it would
buy a 20 percent stake in unlisted China Home Shopping Group for
$40 million. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

