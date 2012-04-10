Seoul shares give up gains to close lower

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares reversed early advances to close slightly lower on Tuesday, briefly recovering and then relinquishing the psychologically significant 2,000 point level ahead of a public holiday.

Auto shares underperformed as investors cashed in on recent gains, with Hyundai Motor falling 2.8 percent while Kia Motors shed 2.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) drifted 0.13 percent lower to close at 1,994.41 points, extending a one-month closing low set in the previous session.

South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)