Seoul shares surrender gains, fail to top 2,000 level
#Financials
April 10, 2012 / 8:05 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares surrender gains, fail to top 2,000 level

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Investors cash in on blue-chips after rally
    * Bargain bids target recent laggard counters
    * N.Korea rocket launch preparations watched

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares reversed early
advances to close lower on Tuesday, briefly recovering and then
relinquishing the psychologically significant 2,000-point level
ahead of a public holiday.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
drifted 0.13 percent lower to close at 1,994.41 points,
extending a one-month closing low set in the previous session.	
    "The market is testing the waters to determine its support
level before gearing up for another bounce-back. The 2,000 point
level may be psychologically important, but
technically-speaking, the floor may be closer to around 1,970
points," said Gwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at IBK Securities.	
    On Tuesday after the closing bell, North Korea announced
that it will complete preparations to launch a long-range rocket
by the end of the day. 	
    Top South Korean officials earlier said the government will
take contingency measures to stabilize the markets if necessary
following a North Korean missile launch.	
    Auto shares underperformed as investors locked in profits
following a month-long rally, with Hyundai Motor 
falling 2.8 percent while Kia Motors shed 2.5
percent.	
    Tech heavyweights also fell, with investors eager to cash
out after an extended earnings-driven surge. Samsung Electronics
 edged down 0.5 percent while SK Hynix Semiconductor
 fell 1.1 percent.	
    With investors seen rotating out of blue-chips and into
undervalued, smaller-cap sectors, recent laggards outperformed,
highlighted by crude oil refiners.	
    SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner,
rose 1.3 percent while GS Holdings, parent of the
country's second largest refiner, also gained 1.3 percent.	
    Defensive shares also ended higher. KT Corp,
South Korea's second largest mobile services provider, advanced
1.3 percent while LG UPlus climbed 1.8 percent.	
    The KOSPI 200 index edged down 0.19 percent, while
the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 0.42 percent.	
    South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday
for the nation-wide parliamentary elections.  	
    	
         Move on day                -0.13  percent    	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011    	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011    	
         Change on yr               +9.24  percent    	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011    	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Matt Driskill)

