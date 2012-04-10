Seoul shares surrender gains, fail to top 2,000 level

* Investors cash in on blue-chips after rally * Bargain bids target recent laggard counters * N.Korea rocket launch preparations watched By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares reversed early advances to close lower on Tuesday, briefly recovering and then relinquishing the psychologically significant 2,000-point level ahead of a public holiday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) drifted 0.13 percent lower to close at 1,994.41 points, extending a one-month closing low set in the previous session. "The market is testing the waters to determine its support level before gearing up for another bounce-back. The 2,000 point level may be psychologically important, but technically-speaking, the floor may be closer to around 1,970 points," said Gwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at IBK Securities. On Tuesday after the closing bell, North Korea announced that it will complete preparations to launch a long-range rocket by the end of the day. Top South Korean officials earlier said the government will take contingency measures to stabilize the markets if necessary following a North Korean missile launch. Auto shares underperformed as investors locked in profits following a month-long rally, with Hyundai Motor falling 2.8 percent while Kia Motors shed 2.5 percent. Tech heavyweights also fell, with investors eager to cash out after an extended earnings-driven surge. Samsung Electronics edged down 0.5 percent while SK Hynix Semiconductor fell 1.1 percent. With investors seen rotating out of blue-chips and into undervalued, smaller-cap sectors, recent laggards outperformed, highlighted by crude oil refiners. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, rose 1.3 percent while GS Holdings, parent of the country's second largest refiner, also gained 1.3 percent. Defensive shares also ended higher. KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile services provider, advanced 1.3 percent while LG UPlus climbed 1.8 percent. The KOSPI 200 index edged down 0.19 percent, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 0.42 percent. South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for the nation-wide parliamentary elections. Move on day -0.13 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.24 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Matt Driskill)