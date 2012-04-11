FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen rangebound in post-holiday trade
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound in post-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen drifting
on Thursday over mixed signals from Europe and the United States
and contrasting market reaction over the last two sessions, with
local financial markets re-opening after Wednesday's
parliamentary election.	
    "Alcoa Inc's surprise profits started the U.S. earnings
season on a high note, with sentiment receiving further support
from hopes of a debt-purchase programme from the European
Central Bank. They are good signs moving forward," said Lee
Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.	
    "But these headlines may be counter-balanced by renewed euro
zone jitters that rocked global equity markets just the day
before while the South Korean markets were closed," he said.	
    Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc surprised Wall Street
with a first-quarter profit, after a loss in the fourth quarter
of 2011, as global markets improved, especially in the aerospace
and automobile sectors. 	
    ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday
the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified given the
reforms being undertaken by its government and the European
Central Bank still has its bond-buying programme as an
option. 	
    Impoverished North Korea rejected international protests
over what its neighbours say is a disguised ballistic missile
test, announcing on Wednesday it was in the process of fuelling
the rocket. That means the rocket, which the North says is
carrying a satellite, could be launched as early as Thursday.	
    Analysts say its impact on the financial markets may be
minimal. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.13 percent to close at 1,994.41 points on Tuesday.	
    	
-----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:20 GMT-------------------	
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,368.71      0.74%    10.120	
USD/JPY                    80.86      0.02%     0.020	
10-YR US TSY YLD      2.037         --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD              $1,658.69      0.07%     1.240	
US CRUDE                 $102.56     -0.14%    -0.140	
DOW JONES               12805.39      0.70%     89.46	
ASIA ADRS                125.52      1.47%     1.82    	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars 
 	
>U.S. debt selloff could continue Thursday         	
>Euro edges up slightly on ECB bond-buy hopes      	
>Oil up as drop in US fuel stocks sparks rebound   	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
	
**KOREA GAS CORP **	
    	
Korea Gas Corp, in a consortium with Royal Dutch
Shell Plc, Mitsubishi Corp, and China National
Petroleum Corp, are in the final stages of negotiations to build
a $12.35 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on
Canada's west coast, the Japan's Nikkei reported.
 	
    	
**STX CORP 	
    	
Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is among
the suitors vying for an $800 million controlling stake in
Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings, put up for sale by
parent firm STX Corp, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday. 	
      	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.