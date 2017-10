SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened down nearly 0.5 percent on Thursday, with a broad decline in blue-chip technology heavyweights weighing on the index.

Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent while LG Electronics shed 1.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.67 percent at 1,980.95 points as of 0004 GMT, a fresh one-month intraday low. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)