SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dipped on Thursday, weighed down by the heaviest foreign selling since early March, although they cut back losses in late trade after briefly touching a fresh 1-month low.

Investors locked in profits on blue-chip technology shares, with Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics both declining 2.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.39 percent to close at 1,986.63 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)