Seoul shares set for rally despite N.Korea rocket launch

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised to snap a three-day skid and post a strong rebound on Friday despite North Korea proceeding with an internationally condemned rocket launch before the market open, analysts said. North Korea launched early Friday morning a ballistic rocket it claims is carrying a weather satellite, South Korea's YTN television reported without citing sources. Analysts said the market impact would be limited as has been the case with similar provocative actions from the North in the past. "We'll have to wait and see how the world reacts to the launch, but we foresee the impact being marginal. The reduced U.S. trade deficit and whispers that China's first quarter growth could top 9 percent are setting the stage for a strong rally," said Park Jung-woo, an analyst at SK Securities. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed unexpectedly in February as exports hit a record high, imports from China and other key suppliers declined and oil import volume fell to the lowest in 15 years, a government report showed on Thursday. Investors showed a muted reaction to U.S. data showing first-time claims for jobless aid rose unexpectedly in the latest week. Some economists blamed the Easter holiday for the spike in claims and expected applications to trend lower in coming weeks. Renewed jitters in the euro zone calmed after Spanish and Italian bond yields fell, easing debt pressure on the single-currency bloc's peripheral economies. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to close at 1,983.63 points on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22: 02 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,387.57 1.38% 18.860 USD/JPY 80.84 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.056 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,675.19 0.01% 0.210 US CRUDE $103.67 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12986.58 1.41% 181.19 ASIA ADRS 127.42 1.51% 1.90 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St climbs as global fears ebb, Google up late >Prices fall but selling eases after auction >Euro rises, but debt worries could limit gains >Crude rises as China GDP talk lifts markets ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SHIPPING LINERS** Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company, expects more freight rate increases this year after rate rises in March and April, the chairman of parent group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday. **CELLTRION ** Europe's drugs watchdog is to evaluate a copycat version of the best-selling biotech drug Remicade, used to treat arthritis. The London-based agency did not identify the company behind the application but analysts at Bernstein said they believed it was Celltrion. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)