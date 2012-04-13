FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open up after N.Korea rocket launch
April 13, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares open up after N.Korea rocket launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Friday, poised to snap a three-day skid as investors shrugged off a rocket launch by North Korea before the market open that South Korean officials said had failed.

Analysts said risk appetite was seen supported by talk of forecast-beating first-quarter economic growth in China as well as data showing a sharply narrowed U.S. trade deficit in February.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.77 percent at 2,001.98 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

