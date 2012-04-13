FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares retake 2,000-point plateau despite N.Korea launch
#Financials
April 13, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares retake 2,000-point plateau despite N.Korea launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday, snapping a three-day skid as investors brushed off concerns about a North Korean rocket launch and lower-than-expected first-quarter Chinese growth, helping the index regain the psychologically significant 2,000-point level.

Shipyards outperformed, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rallying 5.9 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries soared 4.8 percent.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 1.12 percent to close at 2,008.91 points, but still posted a weekly loss of 0.99 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

