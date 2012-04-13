FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea KOSPI regains 2,000 points despite North's rocket launch
#Asia
April 13, 2012 / 7:35 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea KOSPI regains 2,000 points despite North's rocket launch

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI rallies 1.1 pct to snap 3-day losing streak
    * N.Korea rocket launch, China Q1 growth data shrugged off
    * Recently underperforming cyclical counters lead rally
    * Hynix shares jump 6.6 pct after four-day correction

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korea shares snapped a
three-day losing streak on Friday and the benchmark index
regained the psychologically important 2,000-point level as
investors brushed off concerns about North Korea's rocket launch
and weaker-than-expected Chinese growth figures.	
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
 closed 1.1 percent higher at 2,008.91 points, but still
posted a weekly loss of 1 percent. 	
    Before the market opened, North Korea launched a much hyped
and internationally-criticized long-range rocket but it crashed
into the sea a few minutes after takeoff. 	
    Markets also took in stride South Korea's central bank
holding interest rates steady for a 10th consecutive month on
Friday, which had been widely expected, after recent data
relieved some concerns about both high inflation and slow
economic growth.  	
    Gains were pared slightly following data that showed
weaker-than-expected first-quarter growth in China, but soon
recovered in full as the figures were determined to be
disappointing, but still relatively good. Other data on Thursday
had shown much stronger-than-expected loan growth in March.
 	
    "China's growth figures may have come up slightly short of
forecasts but are still in very good shape, coupled with a
positive reading in OECD's leading indicators, they helped
underpin growth-related shares," said Yoon So-jung, an analyst
at Shinyoung Securities.	
    Recently underperforming cyclicals such as builders and
shipyards led the broad rally in Seoul on Friday. Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared 5.9
percent, while construction firm Samsung Engineering &
Construction gained 5.5 percent.	
    Among the most heavily-traded shares in the session,
large-cap technology stock SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc
 snapped a four-day losing streak to jump 6.6
percent.	
    "Hynix shares have been battered as of late from
uncertainties surrounding the various takeover scenarios of
bankrupt Japanese rival Elpida. But its current price-to-book
ratio is in line with historical levels which has many investors
convinced that it's gone through enough corrections," said Song
Myung-sung, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.	
    Mobile phone part-maker LG Innotek shares spiked
7.6 percent after snapping a seven-day skid on Thursday, backed
by hopes of a quicker-than-expected return to profit on improved
business conditions in the LED and camera module market.	
    Turnover volume was heavier than the previous session, which
saw the thinnest day of trading in nearly one month. Some 488.8
million shares exchanged hands in the main bourse on Friday.	
    The main index is up around 10 percent so far this year,
roughly in line with the MSCI ex-Japan index <.MIAPJ0000PUS),
but like other global markets its rally has sputtered in recent
weeks on renewed concerns about sluggish global growth and
Europe's debt crisis.	
    The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.1 percent on Friday,
while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rallied 2.8
percent.	
    	
         Move on day                +1.12  percent      	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011      	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011      	
         Change on yr               +10.0  percent      	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011      	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981  	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)

