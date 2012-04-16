FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares fall; financials hit by euro zone concerns
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares fall; financials hit by euro zone concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Monday, tracking a wide decline in global peers after a surge in bond yields and debt insurance costs in Spain renewed jitters over the financial health of the euro zone and dashed risk appetite.

Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group sliding 4.3 percent while Woori Finance Holdings fell 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.81 percent lower at 1,992.63 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

