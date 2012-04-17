Seoul shares edge down after choppy session

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent worries about a renewed debt crisis in the euro zone, with investors seen curbing riskier bets pending the results of a Spanish bond auction.

Energy counters underperformed, with S-Oil, South Korea’s third-largest refiner, falling 2.7 percent while GS Holdings declined 1.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 0.37 percent to close at 1,985.30 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)