Seoul shares rally at open on U.S. earnings, Spain relief
April 18, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares rally at open on U.S. earnings, Spain relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rallied almost 1.5 percent at the opening bell on Wednesday, with risk appetite rejuvenated by a string of positive earnings from U.S. companies and after Spain saw a fall in debt yields and drew strong demand at its bond auction.

Early gains were spearheaded by brokerages. Daewoo Securities climbed 3.2 percent while Hyundai Securities rose 2.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.42 percent at 2,013.54 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

