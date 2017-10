SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Wednesday as investor risk appetite was rejuvenated by strong demand in Spanish bond auctions that calmed resurgent worries over the euro zone’s financial health.

Shipyards outperformed, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering jumping 6 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries rallied 5.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.97 percent to close at 2,004.53 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)