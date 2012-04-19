Seoul shares tick lower after thin trade; Spain debt sale eyed

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower after a choppy, rangebound session on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines to await the results of a key Spanish debt auction.

Crude oil refiners underperformed on prospects of increased competition after South Korea authorised unlisted Samsung Total Petrochemical to sell gasoline locally starting in June.

SK Innovation, South Korea’s largest refiner, fell 3.8 percent while S-Oil, the country’s third-largest, tumbled 4.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.23 percent to close at 1,999.86 points, drifting just below the psychologically significant 2,000 point level. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)