Seoul shares edge down in choppy session, caution over Spain auction

* KOSPI ticks just below the close-watched 2,000 pt level * Investors cautious ahead of Spanish debt sale * KT posts six-day skid on worries of lagging LTE membership * Samsung Electro-Mech at 11-mth high on robust smartphone market By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower after a choppy, range-bound session on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines to await the results of a key Spanish debt auction. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.23 percent to close at 1,999.86 points, drifting just below the psychologically significant 2,000 point level. "The index is still consolidating near the 2,000 point chart with solid fundamentals lacking, while the dark cloud of persistent debt worries in the euro zone is still lingering," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. "Investors may also expect to see some positive action or statements by the IMF and the G20 from its finance heads' meeting in light of renewed market jitters over Spain," he added. Spain faces a key test of confidence on Thursday when it holds an auction of two- and 10-year bonds. Yields on Spain's 10-year notes climbed above 6 percent earlier this week, raising fears that it would not be able to meet its fiscal deficit target. Crude oil refiners underperformed on prospects of increased competition after South Korea authorized unlisted Samsung Total Petrochemical to sell gasoline in the local market starting in June. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, fell 3.8 percent while S-Oil, the country's third-largest, tumbled 4.2 percent. Bank shares also weighed on nagging concerns over the euro zone's financial health, as Hana Financial Group declined 2.2 percent while Shinhan Financial fell 2 percent. KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile service provider, shed 1.7 percent to extend its losing streak to six consecutive session, with analysts seeing KT as having fallen behind competitors in the LTE race which may dent its earnings. Samsung Electro Mechanics, a key parts-supplier to Samsung Electronics, advanced 2.5 percent to its highest close in 11-months on strong demand anticipated for the newest, soon-to-be-expected iteration of Samsung's Galaxy-line of smartphones. Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent to extend gains after snapping a six-day losing streak triggered by profit-taking on Wednesday. Offshore investors were net sellers on Wednesday, now having dumped shares in six of the last seven sessions with a net 94.1 billion won ($82.7 million) sold on Wednesday. Trading was light, with turnover at 4.03 trillion won ($3.54 billion), 82.4 percent of the 4.89 trillion average seen this month while 406.8 million shares exchanged hands in the main bourse. The large-cap benchmark KOSPI 200 index fell 0.24 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index declined 0.34 percent. Move on day +0.97 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.79 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1137.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)