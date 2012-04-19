FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge down in choppy session, caution over Spain auction
#Financials
April 19, 2012 / 7:45 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge down in choppy session, caution over Spain auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI ticks just below the close-watched 2,000 pt level
    * Investors cautious ahead of Spanish debt sale
    * KT posts six-day skid on worries of lagging LTE membership
    * Samsung Electro-Mech at 11-mth high on robust smartphone
market

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower after a
choppy, range-bound session on Thursday as investors took to the
sidelines to await the results of a key Spanish debt auction.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.23 percent to close at 1,999.86 points, drifting just
below the psychologically significant 2,000 point level.  	
    "The index is still consolidating near the 2,000 point chart
with solid fundamentals lacking, while the dark cloud of
persistent debt worries in the euro zone is still lingering,"
said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.	
    "Investors may also expect to see some positive action or
statements by the IMF and the G20 from its finance heads'
meeting in light of renewed market jitters over Spain," he
added. 	
    Spain faces a key test of confidence on Thursday when it
holds an auction of two- and 10-year bonds. Yields on Spain's
10-year notes climbed above 6 percent earlier this week, raising
fears that it would not be able to meet its fiscal deficit
target.  	
    Crude oil refiners underperformed on prospects of increased
competition after South Korea authorized unlisted Samsung Total
Petrochemical to sell gasoline in the local market
starting in June.  	
    SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner,
fell 3.8 percent while S-Oil, the country's
third-largest, tumbled 4.2 percent.  	
    Bank shares also weighed on nagging concerns over the euro
zone's financial health, as Hana Financial Group 
declined 2.2 percent while Shinhan Financial fell 2
percent.	
    KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile
service provider, shed 1.7 percent to extend its losing streak
to six consecutive session, with analysts seeing KT as having
fallen behind competitors in the LTE race which may dent its
earnings.	
    Samsung Electro Mechanics, a key parts-supplier
to Samsung Electronics, advanced 2.5 percent to its highest
close in 11-months on strong demand anticipated for the newest,
soon-to-be-expected iteration of Samsung's Galaxy-line of
smartphones.	
    Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent to extend
gains after snapping a six-day losing streak triggered by
profit-taking on Wednesday.	
    Offshore investors were net sellers on Wednesday, now having
dumped shares in six of the last seven sessions with a net 94.1
billion won ($82.7 million) sold on Wednesday.	
    Trading was light, with turnover at 4.03 trillion won ($3.54
billion), 82.4 percent of the 4.89 trillion average seen this
month while 406.8 million shares exchanged hands in the main
bourse.	
    The large-cap benchmark KOSPI 200 index fell 0.24
percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index 
declined 0.34 percent.	
	
         Move on day                +0.97  percent          	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011          	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011          	
         Change on yr               +9.79  percent          	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011          	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981	
    	
    ($1 = 1137.2500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)

