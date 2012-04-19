FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares poised for fall; POSCO, KAI eyed
April 19, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares poised for fall; POSCO, KAI eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised for a
weak start on Friday after U.S. stocks fell for a second day
overnight, hit by weak labour market data and dismal corporate
results, and as a debt sale by Spain failed to soothe worries
about the country's finances.     	
    "There is no strong momentum to push the KOSPI higher, as
fears over Europe's debt crisis still loom. Spain managing to
sell its bonds will not be enough to drive Seoul shares up due
to lower than expected earnings from major U.S. companies," said
Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. 	
    Raising concerns about the economic outlook, new U.S. claims
for unemployment benefits declined only slighly last week and
were well above economists' expectations. Other reports pointed
to slowing factory activity and depressed home sales.
 	
    Spain sold all the bonds it wanted at an auction on
Thursday, but with rising yields, indicating growing concerns
the government will not be able to ame its deficit.
 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.23 percent on Thursday, closing just below the
psychologically significant 2,000 point level. 	
    The world's No.3 steelmaker POSCO will be eyed
ahead of its first quarter results, to be reported later in the
day. 	
    	
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT--------------------
         	
                  INSTRUMENT       LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,376.92      -0.59%       -8.220	
USD/JPY                    81.63       0.04%        0.030	
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.968         --         0.000	
SPOT GOLD              $1,641.59      -0.05%       -0.890	
US CRUDE                 $102.57       0.29%        0.300	
DOW JONES               12964.10      -0.53%       -68.65	
ASIA ADRS                126.36      -0.06%        -0.07	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
>Wall St falls on weak data, Qualcomm drags         	
>Bonds rise as data supports easy monetary policy   	
>Euro climbs vs U.S. dollar, yen in volatile trade  	
>Crude steady, gasoline down as supply worries ease 	
	
--STOCKS TO WATCH--    	
        	
**KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD **	
    	
Major shareholders of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
 will pick advisors this month for the sale of an at
least 40 percent stake in the firm worth around $1 billion, a
shareholder said on Thursday. 	
    	
**LG CHEM LTD **	
   	
LG Chem said in an exchange filing that it would
invest 700 billion won ($615.03 million) to boost its LCD glass
plate production capacity. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Jonathan Hopfner and Eun Jee Park; Editing by
David Chance)

