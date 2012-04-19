Seoul shares poised for fall; POSCO, KAI eyed

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised for a weak start on Friday after U.S. stocks fell for a second day overnight, hit by weak labour market data and dismal corporate results, and as a debt sale by Spain failed to soothe worries about the country's finances. "There is no strong momentum to push the KOSPI higher, as fears over Europe's debt crisis still loom. Spain managing to sell its bonds will not be enough to drive Seoul shares up due to lower than expected earnings from major U.S. companies," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Raising concerns about the economic outlook, new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits declined only slighly last week and were well above economists' expectations. Other reports pointed to slowing factory activity and depressed home sales. Spain sold all the bonds it wanted at an auction on Thursday, but with rising yields, indicating growing concerns the government will not be able to ame its deficit. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.23 percent on Thursday, closing just below the psychologically significant 2,000 point level. The world's No.3 steelmaker POSCO will be eyed ahead of its first quarter results, to be reported later in the day. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,376.92 -0.59% -8.220 USD/JPY 81.63 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.968 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,641.59 -0.05% -0.890 US CRUDE $102.57 0.29% 0.300 DOW JONES 12964.10 -0.53% -68.65 ASIA ADRS 126.36 -0.06% -0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls on weak data, Qualcomm drags >Bonds rise as data supports easy monetary policy >Euro climbs vs U.S. dollar, yen in volatile trade >Crude steady, gasoline down as supply worries ease --STOCKS TO WATCH-- **KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD ** Major shareholders of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) will pick advisors this month for the sale of an at least 40 percent stake in the firm worth around $1 billion, a shareholder said on Thursday. **LG CHEM LTD ** LG Chem said in an exchange filing that it would invest 700 billion won ($615.03 million) to boost its LCD glass plate production capacity. (Reporting by Jonathan Hopfner and Eun Jee Park; Editing by David Chance)