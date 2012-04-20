FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares fall to 1-wk closing low after U.S. data disappoints
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares fall to 1-wk closing low after U.S. data disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a one-week closing low after disappointing U.S. data raised questions about the strength of recovery in the world’s largest economy amid continued concerns about a renewed flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis.

LG Chem, South Korea’s largest chemical maker, saw its shares plummet 9.2 percent after reporting a 45 percent decline in first quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.26 percent to close at 1,974.65 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.