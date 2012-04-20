Seoul shares fall to 1-wk closing low after U.S. data disappoints

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a one-week closing low after disappointing U.S. data raised questions about the strength of recovery in the world’s largest economy amid continued concerns about a renewed flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis.

LG Chem, South Korea’s largest chemical maker, saw its shares plummet 9.2 percent after reporting a 45 percent decline in first quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.26 percent to close at 1,974.65 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)