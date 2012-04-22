Seoul shares seen gaining; FOMC, earnings eyed

By Joonhee Yu April 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen opening higher on Monday, tracking gains in global equities on some positive news from Europe at the end of last week, although optimism will be tempered by uncertainty about the direction of French economic policy. Sunday's first round of the French presidential election saw Socialist candidate Francois Hollande take the biggest share of the vote ahead of incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy.. That took some of the shine off better-than-expected German business sentiment on Friday and pledges of $430 billion to bolster the International Monetary Fund's bailout fund. "Sarkozy's leadership abilities were instrumental in the euro zone's fight against debt and investors are obviously worried that an absence of this key figure may be detrimental to further progress," said Oh On-su, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Investors will be eyeing a slew of corporate earnings reports from U.S. bellwethers and key South Korean exporters this week, as well as Tuesday's policy meeting by the Federal Reserve. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.26 percent to close at 1,974.65 points on Friday, posting its second consecutive weekly loss. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:15 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,378.53 0.12% 1.610 USD/JPY 81.60 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.959 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,640.79 -0.07% -1.080 US CRUDE $103.85 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13029.26 0.50% 65.16 ASIA ADRS 126.37 0.01% 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St up on earnings but tech, banks weigh >Prices steady, investors anticipate policy meets >Euro/dlr has best week since Feb; gains may fade >Oil rises on improved German sentiment ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, posted a 54 percent drop in operating profit in the first quarter on rising costs, but expects earnings to improve in the second half as a better economic outlook allows it to raise prices. **DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL ** Daewoo International and Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) are offering about a one-third stake in unlisted South Korean insurer Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)