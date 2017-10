SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were steady in early trade on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting and amid uncertainty surrounding France’s elections, although a G20 pledge to boost the IMF’s bailout fund supported sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.08 percent at 1,976.31 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)