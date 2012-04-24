FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge down on Europe, fall cushioned by chart support
April 24, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares edge down on Europe, fall cushioned by chart support

Joonhee Yu

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a near three-month intraday low on Tuesday, initially weighed down by political turmoil and weak data in the euro zone, but later pared losses on technical support.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.19 percent at 1,968.88 points by 0250 GMT, having slipped as low 1,954.92.

Europe’s political uncertainty increased after the Dutch prime minister tendered his government’s resignation after failing to reach a compromise on budget cuts, while French presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who has promised to renegotiate a European budget pact, leads first-round elections.

The euro zone’s business slump deepened in April at a faster pace than expected, dampening hopes the region will emerge from recession soon.

Brokerage shares underperformed, as Korea Investment Holdings fell 4.3 percent while Mirae Asset Securities shed 2.3 percent.

Auto shares outperformed ahead of the release of what is widely expected to be robust first-quarter earnings as Hyundai Motor rose 3.2 percent while KIA Motors gained 1.5 percent.

“In addition to a strong first quarter, a line-up of new vehicles slated for release in April and May is fuelling perceptions that automakers may enjoy an even better second quarter compared to the first,” said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment &Securities.

LG Electronics soared 4.8 percent to outpace sector peers on short-covering ahead of its first-quarter earnings due for announcement Wednesday.

Samsung Life Insurance was one of the few gainers among insurers, bucking trends to advance 3.1 percent after seeing its operating profit in the fourth fiscal quarter jump 86 percent compared to a year before. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

