Seoul shares fall as wary investors eye FOMC, BOJ meetings

* Investors pin hopes on FOMC, BOJ meets for confidence boost * LG Display up 2.5 pct, LCD-panel prices seen recovering By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares eased on Monday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a series of key policy-setting events, with meetings scheduled by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday followed up by the Bank of Japan on Friday. "With the strength of the economic recovery in the U.S. seen faltering in the wake of sluggish data, investors are awaiting further signs of easing by the Federal Reserve as well as the Bank of Japan to shore up their confidence," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.34 percent at 1,967.93 points as of 0205 GMT. Early declines were led by retailers, as Hyundai Department Store dropped 3.8 percent while discount retail chain E-Mart slid 3.1 percent. Shipbuilders also weighed, as Samsung Heavy Industries fell 2.9 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 1.6 percent. LG Display bucked the trend to gain 2.5 percent, on improved demand outlook and recovering LCD-panel prices. LG Display will announce its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The economic picture in the United States has darkened recently, with job growth slowing while regional manufacturing activity declined sharply, prompting investors to turn to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Tuesday for much-needed answers and further cues on the state of the economy. But sentiment received some support after leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in new funding for the IMF, more than doubling its lending buffer to contain the euro zone debt crisis. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)