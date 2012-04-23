Seoul shares edge lower in thin trade, FOMC eyed

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares pared early losses to end marginally lower on Monday but trade was choppy as many investors took to the sidelines to await further cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 1,972.63 points, after at one point falling as low as 1,964.12 points, a fresh two-and-a-half month intraday trough.

Shares came off early losses on a report showing that China’s factory activity was stabilising.

Shipyards were the top underperformers, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 3 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries dipped 2.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)