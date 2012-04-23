FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end slightly lower, trade quiet ahead of FOMC
#Asia
April 23, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares end slightly lower, trade quiet ahead of FOMC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI recovers on China PMI after touching 2-1/2 mth low
    * Trading choppy, daily turnover lowest since January
    * Foreign investors net sellers for sixth-straight day
    * LG Display up on rosy outlook for demand, LCD-prices

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares recovered
from early losses to end marginally lower on Monday, but trade
was choppy with many investors on the sidelines to await cues
from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.1 percent at 1,972.63 after falling to 1,964.12 earlier
in the session, a 2-1/2 month intraday low.  	
    Early losses failed to stick, with positive momentum from an
HSBC Flash Purchase Managers Index showing China's factory
output ticking higher, although it was not sufficient to signal
a return to expansionary territory. 	
    "Trading is dead. No one is buying, yet no one is selling
either. There is no momentum to propel shares forward amid
persistent euro zone worries and recent signs of a slowdown in
U.S. economic recovery," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim
Sung-bong.	
    Market players gave a muted response to a pledge for $430
billion in fresh funding for the International Monetary Fund
secured through contributions from G20 members to contain the
euro zone debt crisis. 	
    "The firewall is just a safety net, and an insurance policy
alone isn't enough to spark a risk rally as long as the
fundamental debt issues continue to fester," said Kim.	
    Turnover was the lowest in 3-1/2 months, with 3.52 trillion
won ($3.09 billion) worth of shares traded on the main bourse,
78.2 percent of the daily average of 4.5 trillion won so far in
April.	
    Foreign investors were sellers for a sixth consecutive
session, offloading a net 117.5 billion won ($103.1 million)
worth of shares, taking their total to 1.08 trillion won dumped
during the six-day stretch.	
    Shipyards were the top underperformers. Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering Co Ltd dropped 3 percent, while
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 2.5 percent.	
    SK Networks Co Ltd surrendered modest early
gains to end 0.6 percent lower after saying on Monday that it
had canceled a plan to buy a 40 percent, $332.4 million stake in
Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd. 	
    Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd outperformed with
a 2.9 percent climb ahead of the announcement of its
first-quarter earnings on Tuesday. It was the top gainer among
technology peers, with analysts citing improved demand and a
recovery in LCD panel prices as key strengths going forward.	
    The large-cap benchmark KOSPI 200 index ticked 0.07
percent lower, while the junior KOSDAQ index fell 0.51
percent.	
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to take any new
policy steps at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, but
investors will be closely watching Chairman Ben Bernanke's
post-meeting news conference for clues on future easing steps.  	
    A slew of corporate earnings reports from U.S bellwethers
and key South Korean exporters are due this week, with LG
Display and Apple Inc set to report on Tuesday.	
 	
         Move on day                -0.1  percent              	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011              	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011              	
         Change on yr               +8.06  percent              	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011              	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981 	
    
($1 = 1139.5000 Korean won)	
	
 (Editing by Chris Lewis)

