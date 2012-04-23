Seoul shares seen down on euro zone turmoil

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen falling on Tuesday, tracking a broad decline in global equities on renewed concerns about the euro zone following disappointing data and political turmoil in the debt-wracked single currency bloc. "With fundamentals continuing to show a negative picture, there is a need for signs of policy action if investors are to return to risky assets, but nothing concrete may come out of the Fed meeting and the chances of another long-term refinancing operation are also very remote," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's resignation on Monday after failing to reach an agreement over budget cuts, creating a political vacuum in a country that has traditionally been one of the euro zone's most stable members. The euro zone's private sector slump deepened in April at a faster pace than any economist polled by Reuters predicted, dampening hopes the region will emerge from recession soon. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to close at 1,972.63 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,366.94 -0.84% -11.590 USD/JPY 81.16 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.940 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,637.65 0.00% 0.020 US CRUDE $103.14 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12927.17 -0.78% -102.09 ASIA ADRS 124.42 -1.54% -1.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower >Bonds rise as European political turmoil stirs fear >Euro bruised by poor data, European political risks >Oil dips on euro zone worry, N. Sea supports **LG DISPLAY ** LG Display is set to announce its first quarter earnings on Tuesday. **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Beijing Hyundai, a tie-up between Hyundai Motor and Chinese state-owned BAIC Group, increased its 2012 sales target to 800,000 cars from the earlier 790,000. **SK INNOVATION ** South Korea's top refiner restarted its 240,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday after shutting down for scheduled maintenance for more than a month, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)