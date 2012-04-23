FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen down on euro zone turmoil
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 23, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen down on euro zone turmoil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen falling on
Tuesday, tracking a broad decline in global equities on renewed
concerns about the euro zone following disappointing data and
political turmoil in the debt-wracked single currency bloc.	
    "With fundamentals continuing to show a negative picture,
there is a need for signs of policy action if investors are to
return to risky assets, but nothing concrete may come out of the
Fed meeting and the chances of another long-term refinancing
operation are also very remote," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst
at Daishin Securities.	
    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's
resignation on Monday after failing to reach an agreement over
budget cuts, creating a political vacuum in a country that has
traditionally been one of the euro zone's most stable
members. 	
    The euro zone's private sector slump deepened in April at a
faster pace than any economist polled by Reuters predicted,
dampening hopes the region will emerge from recession
soon. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.1 percent to close at 1,972.63 points on Monday.	
	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT-------------------	
                 INSTRUMENT        LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,366.94      -0.84%      -11.590	
USD/JPY                    81.16         -0%        0.000	
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.940         --         0.000	
SPOT GOLD              $1,637.65       0.00%        0.020	
US CRUDE                 $103.14       0.03%        0.030	
DOW JONES               12927.17      -0.78%      -102.09	
ASIA ADRS                124.42      -1.54%        -1.95	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower               	
>Bonds rise as European political turmoil stirs fear 	
>Euro bruised by poor data, European political risks 	
>Oil dips on euro zone worry, N. Sea supports       	
    	
**LG DISPLAY **	
    	
LG Display is set to announce its first quarter earnings on
Tuesday.	
    	
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **	
    	
Beijing Hyundai, a tie-up between Hyundai Motor and Chinese
state-owned BAIC Group, increased its 2012 sales target to
800,000 cars from the earlier 790,000. 	
	
**SK INNOVATION **	
    	
South Korea's top refiner restarted its 240,000 barrels-per-day
(bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday after
shutting down for scheduled maintenance for more than a month, a
company spokesman said. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.