Seoul shares fall to near 3-month low on euro zone jitters
April 24, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares fall to near 3-month low on euro zone jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a near three-month low near the open on Tuesday, tracking a broad decline in global equities after disappointing data and political turmoil in the euro zone rekindled fears about the bloc’s worsening debt situation.

Builders underperformed, with Daelim Industrial tumbling 9.4 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction fell 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.85 percent at 1,955.95 points as of 0004 GMT,

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

