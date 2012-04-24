Seoul shares fall to 3-mth closing low on Europe woes

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a three-month closing low on Tuesday as political uncertainty and slumping private sector activity in the euro zone raised concerns over the bloc’s debt situation and its ability to push through austerity measures.

Resource counters underperformed. Korea Zinc tumbled 5.8 percent while Young Poong fell 3.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 0.47 percent to close at 1,963.42 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)