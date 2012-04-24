Seoul shares post 3-mth closing low; LG Elec, carmakers buck trend

* Resource shares lead broad declines in cyclicals * LG Elec up 4.8 pct on short-covering, Q1 earnings eyed * Auto issues gain on rosy outlook By Joonhee Yu April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a three-month closing low on Tuesday as political uncertainty and slumping private sector activity in the euro zone raised concerns over the bloc's debt situation and its ability to push forward austerity measures. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 0.47 percent to close at 1,963.42 points. "Euro zone worries are piling up and gaining weight after a string of negative headlines, and while chart support near the March low of 1,960 points proved to be stiff, the combined weight of existing fears will be a drag on any attempts at a significant technical rebound," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and his cabinet stepped down after failing to reach a compromise on budget cuts to meet EU austerity guidelines, while French presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who has promised to renegotiate a European budget pact, led Sarkozy in the first-round of the elections. The euro zone's business slump deepened in April at a faster-than-expected rate, dampening hopes that the region will soon pull itself out of the quagmire of recession. Resource counters led a broad fall in cyclicals. Korea Zinc tumbled 5.8 percent while Young Poong fell 3.5 percent. LG Electronics soared 4.8 percent, outpacing sector peers on a flurry of short-covering by foreign investors ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement on Wednesday. Heavily-traded auto shares also bucked the market slump ahead of the release of what are widely expected to be robust first-quarter earnings later this week. Hyundai Motor rose 2.8 percent while parts-maker Hyundai Mobis gained 4.1 percent. "In addition to a strong first quarter, a line-up of new vehicles slated for release in April and May is fuelling perceptions that automakers may enjoy an even better second quarter compared to the first," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. Samsung Life Insurance was one of the few gainers among insurers, advancing 3.1 percent after seeing its operating profit in the fourth fiscal quarter jump 86 percent compared to a year before. The KOSPI 200 index edged 0.34 percent lower while the junior KOSDAQ fell 1.49 percent. Share turnover was 4.98 trillion won ($4.37 billion) with losing shares outnumbering winners 628 to 203. The market will be eyeing the results of a two day policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve even though the chances of an announcement on further easing measures look remote, analysts said. "The Federal Reserve is in no rush to pull their card out, but their forecast figures will paint a more credible picture on how the economy might look like further down the road, which could be a source of some momentum," said Kim Se-joong, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. Move on day -0.47 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +7.54 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1139.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; )