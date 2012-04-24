Seoul shares seen nudging up on U.S. earnings, outlook

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen rising on Wednesday after slumping to a three-month closing low in the prior session, tracking Wall Street gains backed by strong corporate earnings and upbeat forecasts from large U.S. manufacturers. "A lot of earnings are due this week from blue-chip technology and auto companies so there will be some sector-driven momentum, but we may need to wait until at least May for concerns about the euro zone's debt issues and a U.S. slowdown to subside," said Rhoo Yong-Suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Apple Inc's shares jumped 7 percent after its first-quarter earnings crushed Wall Street estimates, which may support shares such as Samsung Electronics, another large player in the smartphone and tablet market and a major parts supplier to Apple. Large manufacturers, led by 3M Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc and Parker Hannifin Corp, all raised their 2012 profit forecasts on Tuesday after reporting stronger-than-expected results. Economic data front was also positive, as U.S. single-family home prices rose for the first time in 10 months in an encouraging sign the battered sector was starting to stabilize, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller report. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.47 percent to a three-month closing low of 1,963.42 points on Tuesday. -----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:45 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,371.97 0.37% 5.030 USD/JPY 81.33 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.974 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,641.59 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE $103.68 0.13% 0.130 DOW JONES 13001.56 0.58% 74.39 ASIA ADRS 125.05 0.51% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P rise on earnings, Apple jumps late >Bonds fall as debt sales calm fears on Europe >U.S. housing data, Dutch debt sale boost euro >Brent slips, narrows spread vs stronger US oil ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD ** In a press release, Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said its consortium with STX Construction Co Ltd had signed an MOU with Petroleo de Venezuela S.A to build a petroleum extraction facility worth $8.8 billion. **LG ELECTRONICS INC ** LG Electronics Inc is set to announce its first-quarter results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)