April 25, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares open higher; Daewoo Engineering up 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday, backed by an overnight Wall Street rally fueled by strong corporate earnings and upbeat forecasts from large U.S. manufacturers.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction opened up 3.5 percent after the company said its consortium had signed an MOU on the construction of a $8.8 billion oil extraction facility in Venezuela.

Shipyards outperformed, with Samsung Heavy Industries soaring 4.8 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 4.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.79 percent at 1,978.87 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

