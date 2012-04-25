FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares erase gains to end flat; blue-chips rise
April 25, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares erase gains to end flat; blue-chips rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares erased earlier gains to close nearly unchanged on Wednesday, weighed down persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis although a modest earnings-driven rally in blue chips offered some support.

Builders fell for a fifth straight session. Samsung Engineering plunged 6.1 percent while GS Construction tumbled 6.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.07 percent lower to close at 1,961.98 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

