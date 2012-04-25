FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen up, look to snap 5-day skid
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2012 / 11:37 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen up, look to snap 5-day skid

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen gaining on
Thursday, poised to break a five-day losing spell after global
stocks rallied on the back of stellar earnings from Apple Inc
and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said further easing
measures were still in the cards.	
    "Good news all around but shares won't exactly be set alight
as some of the momentum from Apple's earnings surprise was
already priced in on Wednesday, and Ben Bernanke's comments were
quite neutral despite leaving the door open to further easing,"
said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.	
    Tech shares may benefit after Apple Inc shares
jumped 8.9 percent for their best daily gain in more than three
years, helping the NASDAQ post its biggest rally in four months.	
    Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said U.S.
monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even
though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another
round of bond purchases if the economy were to
weaken. 	
    South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent
in the January-March period from the previous quarter, advance
estimates by the central bank showed on Thursday, matching
analysts' forecasts. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.07 percent lower to close at 1,961.98 points.	
 	
-----------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:38 GMT-----------	
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST     PCT CHG  NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,390.69    1.36%   18.720    	
USD/JPY                  81.30     -0.02%   -0.020    	
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.988       --      0.000    	
SPOT GOLD            $1,643.79    -0.01%   -0.190    	
US CRUDE               $103.99    -0.12%   -0.130    	
DOW JONES             13090.72     0.69%   89.16    	
ASIA ADRS             125.82      0.62%    0.77    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance 	
>Long-dated prices fall as Fed holds off new QE     	
>Dollar undermined by Fed's vigilance on stimulus   	
>Oil gains with Wall St, shrugs off US stock build  	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**POSCO **	
    	
Nippon Steel, the world's No.4 steelmaker, said it was
seeking $1.23 billion in damages from South Korea's POSCO
, its Japan unit and a former Nippon Steel engineer,
in a lawsuit charging them with improperly obtaining electrical
steel sheet technology. 	
 	
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP **	
    	
Hyundai Motor Co, the world's fifth-biggest
automaker, with affiliate Kia Motors, is expected to
report later on Thursday a 10 percent increase in January-March
net profit to 2.07 trillion won ($1.81 billion), according to a
consensus forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.