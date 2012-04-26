Seoul shares up, poised to recover after five-day slide

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Thursday near the market open, poised to snap a five-day losing spell as they track a global stock rally following strong earnings and a statement from the Federal Reserve that left the door open to further easing measures.

Large-cap technology shares lent support. SK hynix rose 2 percent after reporting its first-quarter results while LG Display gained 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.58 percent at 1,973.44 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)