Seoul shares up, poised to recover after five-day slide
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares up, poised to recover after five-day slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Thursday near the market open, poised to snap a five-day losing spell as they track a global stock rally following strong earnings and a statement from the Federal Reserve that left the door open to further easing measures.

Large-cap technology shares lent support. SK hynix rose 2 percent after reporting its first-quarter results while LG Display gained 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.58 percent at 1,973.44 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

