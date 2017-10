SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed slightly higher after paring gains on Thursday, narrowly managing to snap a five-day losing streak as initial optimism on U.S. corporate data and reassurances from the Federal Reserve were dashed by a murky economic outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.1 percent higher to close at 1,964.04 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan HOpfner)