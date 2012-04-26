FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound on Spain downgrade pressure
April 26, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen rangebound on Spain downgrade pressure

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen rangebound
on Friday, as positive sentiment from upbeat U.S. housing data
and stronger-than-expected corporate results is pressured by
S&P's downgrade of Spain's credit rating.	
    "Strong earnings and improvement in U.S. housing data were
all pointing to a rally, but Spain's downgrade came in as a last
minute obstacle, after Wall Street had already closed," said
Park Hyung-joong, an analyst at Meritz Securities.	
    U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after an index
of pending home sales rose to nearly a two year high in March,
offering hopes of a pick-up in the real estate market, while
investors shrugged off data showing new jobless benefit claims
had fallen only slightly.  	
    Risk-taking may be subdued after Standard & Poor's on
Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A,
citing its expectation the government's budget deficit will
deteriorate even more than previously thought. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
0.1 percent higher to close at 1,964.04 points and snap a
five-day losing streak on Thursday.  	
    	
----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:39 GMT-------------------	
                INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    	
S&P 500               1,399.98   0.67%      9.290    	
USD/JPY               80.97      -0.07%     -0.060    	
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.947       --        0.000    	
SPOT GOLD             $1,656.29  -0.06%     -0.990    	
US CRUDE              $104.04    -0.49%     -0.510    	
DOW JONES             13204.62   0.87%      113.90    	
ASIA ADRS            127.00     0.94%      1.18    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
>Housing, profits lift Wall St, Amazon up late    	
>Bonds rise on Europe, U.S. job worries           	
>Euro gyrates, USD spins lower                    	
>Kospi snap five-day slide but growth worry weigh 	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **	
    	
Samsung Electronics, announced a record operating profit of 5.85
trillion won ($5.15 billion) for the first quarter before the
market open on Friday. 	
    	
**GS RETAIL ** 	
**KT CORP ** 	
**WOONGJIN COWAY **	
    	
GS Retail and KT said on Thursday they were mulling a bid for a
stake in water purifier company Woongjin Coway worth around
$769.5 million. 	
    	
	
($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

