Seoul shares snap two-week skid; Samsung at record closing high
April 27, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares snap two-week skid; Samsung at record closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday, propped up by blue-chip heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics , but gains were capped on persistent fears over the euro zone debt crisis after S&P downgraded Spain’s credit rating.

Samsung Electronics shares posted a fresh all-time closing high, up 2.54 percent for the session after it announced a record quarterly profit on Friday morning.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.58 percent to close at 1,975.35 points, posting a 0.03 percent gain from last Friday’s close to narrowly snap a two-week slide.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

