Seoul shares seen extending gains to retake 1,800 pts

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares look set to rise strongly back above 1,800 points, an important level on technical charts, after large gains on Wall Street pointed to a further recovery from last week's five-month lows. Global stocks on Monday rebounded from lows for the year after world leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro zone, and China said priority should be given to maintaining its economic expansion. "The soothing comments from G8 leaders helped, but the upcoming euro zone summit is where the real expectations lie," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. At Wednesday's unofficial euro zone summit in Brussels, leaders are expected to propose new debt-fighting measures to counter recent developments in Greece and Spain. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.94 percent at 1,799.13 points on Monday, coming off Friday's 3.4 percent plunge, the worst daily percentage loss in five months. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,315.99 1.6% 20.770 USD/JPY 79.26 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,593.63 0.07% 1.080 US CRUDE $92.89 0.35% 0.320 DOW JONES 12504.48 1.09% 135.10 ASIA ADRS 114.50 1.53% 1.72 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rebounds, investors dump Facebook >Benchmark notes ease on profit-taking >Euro rebounds vs dollar ahead of EU meeting >Oil rises on China calls for growth, Iran ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** A group of Elpida Memory bondholders opposed to Micron Technology's offer to buy the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker has reached out to South Korea's SK Hynix and U.S.-based GlobalFoundries to ready a potential alternative plan, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. **SK INNOVATION ** South Korea's largest oil refiner, SK Innovation , will stop Iranian oil imports from July 1, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. **SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD ** According to local media, Samsung SDI is set to take full ownership of SB LiMotive, a joint automotive battery venture with Robert Bosch GmbH, buying out the 50 percent stake held by the German parts-maker. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)