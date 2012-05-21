FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen extending gains to retake 1,800 pts
May 21, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen extending gains to retake 1,800 pts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares look set to rise
strongly back above 1,800 points, an important level on
technical charts, after large gains on Wall Street pointed to a
further recovery from last week's five-month lows.	
    Global stocks on Monday rebounded from lows for the year 
after world leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro
zone, and China said priority should be given to maintaining its
economic expansion.	
    "The soothing comments from G8 leaders helped, but the
upcoming euro zone summit is where the real expectations lie,"
said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.	
    At Wednesday's unofficial euro zone summit in Brussels,
leaders are expected to propose new debt-fighting measures to
counter recent developments in Greece and Spain.     	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.94 percent at 1,799.13 points on Monday, coming off
Friday's 3.4 percent plunge, the worst daily percentage loss in
five months.	
	
 ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT------------------	
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1,315.99       1.6%    20.770	
 USD/JPY                    79.26     -0.01%    -0.010	
 10-YR US TSY YLD      1.743         --     0.000	
 SPOT GOLD              $1,593.63      0.07%     1.080	
 US CRUDE                  $92.89      0.35%     0.320	
 DOW JONES               12504.48      1.09%    135.10	
 ASIA ADRS                114.50      1.53%      1.72	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------	
 >Wall St rebounds, investors dump Facebook       	
 >Benchmark notes ease on profit-taking           	
 >Euro rebounds vs dollar ahead of EU meeting     	
 >Oil rises on China calls for growth, Iran       	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    **SK HYNIX **	
    A group of Elpida Memory bondholders opposed to Micron
Technology's offer to buy the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker
has reached out to South Korea's SK Hynix and
U.S.-based GlobalFoundries to ready a potential alternative
plan, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
 	
	
    **SK INNOVATION **	
    South Korea's largest oil refiner, SK Innovation
, will stop Iranian oil imports from July 1, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Monday. 	
    	
    **SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD **	
    According to local media, Samsung SDI is set to take full
ownership of SB LiMotive, a joint automotive battery venture
with Robert Bosch GmbH, buying out the 50 percent stake held by
the German parts-maker.	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
