Seoul shares extend gains on blue chip bargain hunting
May 22, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares extend gains on blue chip bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday as the market continued to pare back some of the heavy declines seen last week, with investors picking up battered technology stocks to lift the index back above the psychologically-key 1,800 point level.

Technology blue chips outperformed, with LG Electronics jumping 7.6 percent to snap a five-day skid while Samsung Electronics climbed 2.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.64 percent to close at 1,828.69 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

