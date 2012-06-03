Seoul shares poised for 4-day skid on soft U.S. jobs data

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen opening lower on Monday, poised to fall for a fourth straight session after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data aggravated fears of a global economic slowdown. The data, which showed sharp declines in U.S. job growth to its weakest level in a year, highlighted concerns that slowing growth in China and the raging debt crisis Europe may be hampering the already sluggish recovery efforts in the U.S. economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.49 percent to close at 1,834.51 points on Friday. Analysts say technical support at a key chart point around 1,800 points, where the price-to-book ratio for the index is nearly 1, could provide a cushion against sharp declines. Wall Street shares slumped more than 2 percent to their lowest level of the year on Friday, with the Dow turning into negative territory for the year while the S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time in 2012. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,278.04 -2.46% -32.290 USD/JPY 78.15 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.459 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,623.79 -0.11% -1.810 US CRUDE $83.13 -0.12% -0.080 DOW JONES 12118.57 -2.22% -274.88 ASIA ADRS 108.87 -2.36% -2.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Futures mixed after Friday's big selloff >Weak jobs data knock U.S. yields to new lows >S.Korea forex reserves drop most in 8 months in May >Brent crude below $100, hit by weak economic data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP ** Hyundai's global sales rose 8 percent and Kia's sales jumped 21 percent in May from a year earlier, driven mainly by overseas sales. **POSCO ** ThyssenKrupp has attracted interest from Brazil's Vale and South Korea's Posco for its struggling steel plants in Brazil and the United States, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)