Seoul shares fall to 2-1/2 week low, drifting just above 2012 trough
June 4, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares fall to 2-1/2 week low, drifting just above 2012 trough

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI tumbles 2.8 pct, hovering just above annual low
    * Sluggish US data batters growth-sensitive cyclicals
    * Refiners down after oil prices dip below $100 to 16-mth
low

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's KOSPI share average
sank to a two-and-a-half week low on Monday morning, tracking a
heavy Wall Street sell-off by risk-averse investors on Friday
after worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data aggravated worries of a
global economic slowdown.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 2.75 percent at 1,784.00 points at 0140 GMT, hovering just
above the annual low of 1,779.47 points.	
    "Risk aversion is still very intense but support at the
annual low near 1,780 points is still managing to hold on by a
thread, on hopes that policymakers in the United States and
Europe may be spurred into action," said Lee Young-won, an
analyst at HMC Securities.	
    The United States added the least number of jobs in more
than a year for the month of May, highlighting concerns that the
latest signs of easing growth in China and uncertainties
surrounding the debt crisis in Europe might be hampering fragile
recovery efforts in the U.S. economy. 	
    Battered markets might find solace in speculation that the
latest signs of weakness in the U.S. economy could prompt the
Federal Reserve to launch another round of quantitative easing.	
    "The latest cracks that have emerged in the global economy
may have presented the right opportunity for policymakers to
show more conviction, with the European Central Bank holding its
policy meeting later this week and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
being put under pressure to react," said HMC's Lee.	
    Growth-sensitive, cyclical stocks such as builders and
shipyards underperformed on global economic woes. Samsung
Engineering plunged 7 percent, while Hyundai Heavy
Industries fell 3.7 percent.	
    Crude oil refiners tumbled after oil prices dipped below
$100 to a 16-month low, with SK Innovation down 7
percent while GS Holdings fell 3.9 percent.	
    The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 2.6
percent, with 185 listings out of the 200 components trading in
the red. Index heavyweights LG Chem slid 4.8 percent
and SK Hynix fell 4.2 percent.	
    The junior, small cap-heavy KOSDAQ outpaced the
decline in the broader market and was down 3.3 percent.	
    Investors took refuge in defensive plays, helping
telecommunication and utility shares to buck trends and log
modest gains.	
    SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service
provider, rose 1.2 percent, while Korea Electric Power Corp
(KEPCO) climbed 2.7 percent.	
    The main bourse has now fallen more than 10 percent from its
2012 high in mid-March, wiping out all of its first-quarter
gains from end-2011 to turn lower for the year.	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
