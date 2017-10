South Korean shares sank 2.8 percent on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data aggravated worries about a global economic slowdown and prompted investors to flee risky assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 51.4 points at 1,783.13.

Crude oil refiners underperformed, as SK Innovation tumbled 7.7 percent while GS Holdings slid 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)