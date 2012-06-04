FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound, eyes on G7 meeting
June 4, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound, eyes on G7 meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen rangebound
on Monday as investors look to emergency talks by the Group of
Seven leading industrialised nations, and technical support
cushions a beaten-down market hovering just above its annual
low.	
    "The corrections on (Monday) were a little too exaggerated
so the pace of decline may brake significantly today, although
another poor data showing from the United States could pressure
the market," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.	
    Adding more fuel to worries about an uncertain global growth
outlook, U.S. data released on Monday showed orders for
manufactured goods fell in April, missing expectations for a
rise.  	
    Battered investor confidence could receive a much needed
boost when the chiefs of the G7 countries meet to discuss the
euro zone debt crisis on Tuesday amidst heightened global alarm
about strains in the single currency bloc. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
2.8 percent to close at 1,783.13 points on Monday.	
    South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Wednesday
for a public holiday.	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT-------------------	
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG	
S&P 500                    1,278.18     0.01%       0.140	
USD/JPY                    78.38        0.06%       0.050	
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.524           --       0.000	
SPOT GOLD                  $1,618.49   -0.02%      -0.260	
US CRUDE                   $84.12       0.17%       0.140	
DOW JONES                  12101.46    -0.14%      -17.11	
ASIA ADRS                 108.99       0.11%        0.12	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>S&P 500 ends flat but Europe, U.S. data still drag 	
>Bonds dip as historic low yields prompt profit     	
>Euro rises as investors pare bearish bets          	
>Oil up on hopes action near on economic growth     	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
