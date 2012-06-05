Seoul shares climb, poised to end 4-day slide

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares bounced back from near their low for the year early on Tuesday, poised to snap a four-day losing streak as investors hoped that emergency talks by the Group of Seven leading indistrialized powers would help ease concerns over Europe’s debt crisis.

Shipping firms led early gains, with Hanjin Shipping Holdings soaring 5.2 percent and Korea Line climbing 5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.96 percent at 1,800.21 points as of 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)