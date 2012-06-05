FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea shares up, halt 4-day slide ahead of G7 talks
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

South Korea shares up, halt 4-day slide ahead of G7 talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose 1.1 percent and regained the key 1,800 point-level on Tuesday, halting a four-day slide, as investors hopes the Group of Seven industrialised nations would take decisive action in tackling Europe’s deepening debt crisis.

Resource counters outperformed as Korea Zinc soared 5.9 percent while Young Poong rallied 4.9 percent

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 18.7 points at 1,801.85, recovering from a two-and-a-half week closing low in the previous session as worries about Europe and the slowing global economy sparked heavy selling in global markets. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

