Seoul shares seen higher on global stimulus hopes
June 6, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen higher on global stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen opening
higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global stocks on hopes
that major central banks could take decisive action to stimulate
the sputtering global economy.	
    "Although there were no overt hints of immediate action from
the European Central Bank, investors feel that the overall tone
of global policymakers is accommodative of a breakthrough at the
U.S. FOMC and EU leaders' summit scheduled later in the month,"
said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.	
    A Federal Reserve official sounded more inclined to consider
further stimulus for the U.S. economy, and while the European
Central Bank left policy interest rates unchanged, its president
Mario Draghi noted "increased downside risks to the economic
outlook," supporting hopes of easing later. 	
    Markets may also find support on signs of an urgent move by
Germany and the European Union to find ways to rescue Spain's
troubled banks. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.05 percent to close at 1,801.85 points on Tuesday.	
    South Korean financial markets were closed on Wednesday in
observance of Memorial Day.	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:34 GMT-------------------	
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,315.13      2.3%       29.63	
USD/JPY                 79.33        0.14%       0.110	
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.661           --       0.000	
SPOT GOLD               $1,620.74    0.20%       3.310	
US CRUDE                $85.59       0.67%       0.570	
DOW JONES               12414.79     2.37%      286.84	
ASIA ADRS              113.08       2.69%        2.96	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St climbs 2 pct on talk of Spain solution    	
>US Treasuries dip as easing talk hurts safety bid 	
>Euro jumps on ECB rate decision                   	
>Brent crude above $100 on euro zone hopes         	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**KIA MOTORS CORP **	
    	
Kia Motors is recalling 72,568 Rio small cars in the
United States to address a potential sensor problem that could
lead to the front passenger airbag deploying
unnecessarily. 	
	
**DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD **	
    	
Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has awarded the
engineering, procurement, construction, installation and
commissioning (EPCIC) portion of its first commercial floating
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to a consortium comprising
Technip SA and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

